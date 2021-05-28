Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy among Dan Ryan protesters who temporarily blocked traffic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A protest on the Dan Ryan Expressway temporarily halted traffic during the Thursday afternoon rush hour.Chicago's self-proclaimed Dreadhead Cowboy, whose real name is Adam Hollingsworth, was among the small but determined group of protesters who stepped out of their cars and blocked traffic in the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 53rd Street."All the gun violence, listen, all these killings, we need to understand. We're losing too much," Hollingsworth said.Hollingsworth joined the group while streaming live to his Facebook followers in the name of stopping gun violence. The protest closed the outbound lanes briefly from 3:45 p.m. to 3:57 p.m., Illinois State Police said.Last year, Hollingsworth made national headlines for riding his horse down the Dan Ryan in protest. He was arrested and charged.Hollingsworth and a handful of protesters decided to take a stand by holding signs and stopping traffic, using captive commuters to amplify their message of cracking down on shootings.Illinois State Police, who patrol the expressway, showed up and tried to clear the group. It resulted in a brief scuffle before they cleared the roadway and reopened it to outbound traffic.State police said some arrests were made, but did not say how many.