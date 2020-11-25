Coronavirus Illinois: Travelers flood airports, roads for Thanksgiving weekend, despite CDC travel advisory, surging COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the day before Thanksgiving, and officials are again urging people to be smart, and stay safe, during the COVID-19 pandemic.Despite the warnings, Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the long holiday weekend.The governor has urged people to do the right thing -- stay home and cancel plans.But O'Hare was still seeing people buzz through Wednesday morning.From the airports, to the roads, to the rails, millions of Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving, despite repeated warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay home to help fight the spread of COVID-19.Gov. JB Pritzker is also asking people to change their plans if they intend to travel, but for those who must go, he's making this request."Please wear your mask, even when you go to someone else's house; wear your mask and keep your distance," he said.AAA is forecasting a 10% overall decline in Thanksgiving travel compared with last year, the largest year-on-year drop since the recession of 2008.But about 1 million Americans a day packed airports and planes over the weekend, even as coronavirus deaths surged across the U.S.And the crowds are only expected to grow. Next Sunday is likely to be the busiest day of the holiday period.Meanwhile Pritzker said he thinks this is the only year he'll ask people to spend the holidays away from loved ones.