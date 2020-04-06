Quick Tip

How to get money back for flight changes during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have your air travel plans experienced some turbulence during the COVID-19 pandemic?

ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has looked into what to watch out for when making travel decisions.

The Indiana Attorney General's Office, and other experts, want consumers to know about their rights for any cancellations due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

If an airline cancels a flight or significantly delays a flight, and because of this you've chosen not to go, you are entitled to a refund.

Consumers can also check out travel insurance, or any available credit card protections, for the flight.
