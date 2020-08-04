Chicago quarantine: Puerto Rico added to COVID-19 travel order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has added Puerto Rico to its its COVID-19 travel quarantine order on Tuesday.
Last week, Chicago added Wisconsin to its list, along with Missouri, North Dakota and Nebraska.
The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Arizona
-California
-Florida
-Georgia
-Idaho
-Iowa
-Kansas
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Nebraska
-North Carolina
-North Dakota
-Nevada
-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-South Carolina
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Utah
-Wisconsin
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said states on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.
She said Chicago is seeing about 270 cases a day, which is an average of about 10 cases per-100,000 people.
States that are seeing above 10 cases per-100,000 but below 15 include Indiana, Minnesota and Kentucky and those states could be added next week if cases continue to increase.
Meanwhile, Iowa, Kansas and Utah have seen their rates of new cases dip below 15 per 100,000 and can be removed from the quarantine order next week if they continue to stay below that threshold.
"This is not a political decision, this is based purely on the data and the placed where the outbreak is in bad control and significantly worse control than here in Chicago," Dr. Arwady said.
RELATED: Chicago quarantine: Wisconsin, 3 other states added to COVID-19 travel order list
Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers and people who commute from Wisconsin to work in Chicago are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms. Those passing through Wisconsin, stopping for less than 24 hours would not have to quarantine, but day trips for shopping would not be allowed, even if it's just for a few hours.
Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000. The travel restrictions for Puerto Rico will go into effect on Friday.
