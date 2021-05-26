travel

Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises

EMBED <>More Videos

Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises

NEW YORK CITY -- It's a significant step forward for the cruise industry.

The CDC has given Royal Caribbean the green light to run test cruises.

According to multiple reports, the cruise company will be able to conduct these simulated cruises late next month using volunteer passengers.

The tests are required for any ship that is not guaranteeing most passengers and crew members will be vaccinated.

The approval is a significant step forward for the cruise industry, which has not been able to operate in the U.S. - its most lucrative market - since March 2020 after virus outbreaks and deaths on several ships.

Back in March, Royal Caribbean announced its first "fully vaccinated" cruises would depart Israel and sail to the Greek Islands starting this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelvacationtravelcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Japan says US travel advisory for COVID won't hurt Olympians
This sandwich at Disneyland costs $100
Tips to watch your wallet as pandemic restrictions loosen
Navigating anxiety while returning to pre-COVID-19 activities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
Northbrook police searching backyard for clues in 1982 cold case
City Council to vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive after Du Sable
Englewood shooting leaves 4 teens in serious, critical condition: CPD
Body of 12-year-old Kyrin Carter found in Hammond river
Lori Vallow and husband indicted on murder charges in deaths of 2 kids
Retirees pitch in to help CPD officers working long hours
Show More
Chicago Weather: Clearing early Wednesday
'Little Mermaid' actor Samuel Wright dies
Bribe trial of Chicago banker Stephen Calk will be battle of emails
Berwyn building explodes after gas leak
Parents push to save paralyzed Southwest Side CPS clerk's job
More TOP STORIES News