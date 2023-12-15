WATCH LIVE

Travis Scott concert at Chicago's United Center postponed, venue says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 15, 2023 10:38PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Travis Scott's Friday night show at the United Center has been postponed, the venue announced Friday afternoon.

The United Center said all previously purchased tickets for the December 15 show will be honored for the new date once it has been announced.

The venue did give any reason why the concert was postponed. There was no explanation posted to Scott's social media either.

The United Center said they will post more information when they get it, and ticketholders will also be emailed directly.

No further information was immediately available.

