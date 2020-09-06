chicago proud

Chicago nun becomes 1st woman to complete treadmill marathon, raises over $94K for West Humboldt Park Mission

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago nun has become the first woman to run a complete marathon on a treadmill. She accomplished the feat to raise money for her Mission.

Sister Stephanie Baliga of the Mission of our Lady of the Angels set out to run the 26.2 stationary miles after the Chicago Marathon was canceled. She said she's been running since she was 9 years old and ran in high school and college.

So far, she's raised over $94,000 for the West Humboldt Park organization.

"It became this incredible, beautiful fundraising experience," Baliga said. "I had a great time."

RELATED: Chicago nun Stephanie Beliga to run marathon on treadmill in world record attempt
EMBED More News Videos

Go Sister Stephanie! This Chicago nun could set a world record by running a marathon on a treadmill.



She was able to see people from all throughout her life via Zoom as she completed the run in just over three and a half hours.

The money will go to the community, whose need is extraordinarily great right now, she said.

"We are so grateful for the prayers, donations, and other incredible ways of support," the Mission said.

RELATED: Nuns to run Chicago Marathon to raise money to help poor in West Humboldt Park
EMBED More News Videos

Sister Stephanie Baliga and Sister Alicia Torres are fundraising to pay for renovations to the Mission of Our Lady School building in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood.



Baliga wanted to thank Deena Kastor, her childhood and college hero -- and bronze medalist in the 2004 Olympic Marathon -- for joining her for the final mile, and Coach PJ Weiland for turning the event "from Sr. Stephanie running a marathon on a treadmill with a boom box in her basement to a multimedia and incredible international event."

Visit www.olagiving.com to donate to Beliga's cause and www.missionola.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagohumboldt parkrunningnunchicago prouddistance runningfundraiserchicago marathon
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Doctor returns to Chicago to become 1st Black Gift of Hope CEO
Postal worker retires after 36 years
Mentoring program helps young girls live their best lives
Girl Scout with autism honored for helping save neighbor's life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather LIVE: 2 rounds of severe storms possible Sunday
5 CPD shootings since late July but no public video
Illinois COVID-19: 2,806 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths
Stimulus talks: States plan for cuts amid Congress deadlock
Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital: 'It hurts to breathe'
Weekend of protest: Peaceful at Derby, unruly in Portland
Newsviews: 2020 Census
Show More
2 CPD officers hurt in Englewood squad car crash; 1 in custody
Illinois receives $36 million grant for addiction programs
Police seek car that hurt boy, 2, in NW Side hit-and-run
Blue Island man shot on way to work a case of mistaken identity, family says
More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire
More TOP STORIES News