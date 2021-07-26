environment

Expert shares tips to keep trees healthy through storms, drought during summer

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Expert shares tips to keep trees healthy through storms, drought

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been a little over a month since a massive tornado hit DuPage County, and the Chicago area has been dealing with more summer storms as well as drought since.

The result from the storms and drought has been damaged yards and trees. Marcus Park, arborist and district manager for the Southeast Chicago Division of the Illinois Davey Tree Office, said people should get damaged trees inspected by an expert.

"You know, there's things that don't always meet the eye, things we could look for: cracked limbs, cavities on trees, discoloration, deformed growth habits that should be fixable before a storm hits," Park said. "Unfortunately, a lot of times, these don't happen until afterwards."

Park said people should also keep an eye out for boring insects such as the Emerald ash bores, which are still killing ash trees. While leaf-feeding insects like the Japanese beetles and viburnum leaf beetles are usually more obvious, boring insects are often lethal, according to Park. Those boring insects can pass on diseases through their activities underneath the bark. Park suggests various treatments like systemics and fertilization for tree health and preventing insects.

Slow release fertilization is helpful when dealing with and watering at least once a week can help given the drought situations and periods of heavy rain in the Chicago area, Park said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopenvironmentsummertornadostorm damagestorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENVIRONMENT
More reporting and resources about environmental justice
Fire in Gulf of Mexico after gas pipeline leak: video
How Chicago's dwindling tree canopy affects your wallet, health
Honey Bees thrive at family farm in New Jersey
TOP STORIES
70 shot, 12 fatally in Chicago weekend gun violence
Lollapalooza preparations continue as COVID-19 cases rise across US
IL reports 1,088 new COVID cases, 4 deaths
What a reaction! Aussie coach erupts after Titmus gold medal
Chicago police shoot suspect in Bronzeville
Bezos, Branson stripped of newfound 'astronaut' titles
St. Sabina gun buyback initiative begins
Show More
Gymnastics team wears different uniform to protest 'sexualization'
Off-duty cop shot at in Uptown
Fauci: CDC may back wearing face masks more
IL schools struggle to fill teaching vacancies amid teacher shortage
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sun, hot Monday
More TOP STORIES News