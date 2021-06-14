tribeca film festival

'Tribeca At Home' brings New York's Tribeca Film Festival to your couch

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

'Tribeca At Home' bring NY film festival to you

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Tribeca Festival has been a cinematic powerhouse in New York for nearly 20 years.

Now, Chicago movie fans can be a part of it with the films, the stars and web events streaming through Tribeca at Home.

Filmmaker Jane Rosenthal and her producing partner, Robert DeNiro, started the Tribeca Festival after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. They wanted to help revive the spirit of New York through cinema, and there's a new challenge this year.

"Now once again, coming out of COVID - how are we going to experience gathering and coming together and nobody does it quite like movies and music and the arts," Rosenthal said.

Last year, organizer took the Tribeca Festival online in order to be able to keep it going.

"We knew more people could start to watch our films and more people could experience Tribeca. We don't just put something online, it's also, there's introductions, there's talkbacks afterwards, and there's some special exclusives that only you can get online," Rosenthal said. "We have an exclusive interview only available with Tribeca At Home with Bradley Cooper and Guillermo del Toro and they have a very interesting conversation about their process and working together."

"I'm optimistic about the future of storytelling," Rosenthal added. "I love being in a theater and experiencing that communal experience with a group of people, but by the way, I love watching movies at home. It's the same way it is when you listen to music in your car and you listen to music in your kitchen while you're doing the dishes and then you go to a concert."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentmoviesu.s. & worldfilm festivaltribeca film festival
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL
PHOTOS: See inside Robert De Niro's former $39 million NYC home
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News