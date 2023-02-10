Lake Villa college student's family sues university after he dies from allergic reaction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a freshman college football player who died from an allergic reaction after eating is suing Trinity International University.

Avery Gilbert died last August, just three days after arriving on campus in Bannockburn.

The lawsuit claims the school and cafeteria allowed fish to be mixed with chicken, and then served it to students without their knowledge. Gilbert had a severe allergy to fish.

"A young man who was a student athlete lost his life because he ate what he thought was an allergy-free, safe meal for him to eat from the university dining hall," said Matthew Sims, an attorney for Gilbert's family.

Gilbert was a graduate of Grayslake North and lived in Lake Villa.

ABC7 has reached out to Trinity International University for a response to the lawsuit, and have not yet heard back.