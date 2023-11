A crash on I-88 near Lisle led to a truck rolling onto its side, causing traffic on the expressway, Illinois State Police said.

Truck rolls over on I-88 near Lisle, state police say

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A truck rollover crash is causing traffic problems in Lisle.

The crash happened on I-88 near Route 53, Illinois State Police said.

The location is in Lisle near the Morton Arboretum.

Chopper7 was over the scene and observed the truck laying on its side.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the crash.