Truck stolen from cancer survivor found at Englewood impound lot after taken from Bedford Park

Terminally ill grandfather willed truck to grandson just before health challenges
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Stolen truck that had been restored for teen with cancer found

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A pick-up truck that was stolen from a cancer survivor earlier this week, has been found.

Jacob Watson got the 2002 Ford F-250 truck from his grandfather.

The Make-A-Wish organization restored it for Watson after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Surveillance video showed the truck being taken from a parking lot in Bedford Park Sunday while Watson was inside the new Wintrust Sports Complex.
Security video showed the theft of a truck, restored for a teen with cancer, near Wintrust Sports Complex. Chicago Police Department is investigating.



"It meant so much to me," Watson said. "And I know to some people, it is just a vehicle, but to me, it was part of me."

An anonymous caller told Watson the truck was found in Englewood and towed to an impound lot.

It's said to be in one piece, but the ignition has been damaged.
