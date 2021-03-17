72 Trump Tower employees mistakenly vaccinated by Loretto Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loretto Hospital has admitted to mistakenly vaccinating 72 employees at Trump Tower downtown.The hospital said the doses administered last week came from its regular vaccine allotment, not from the "Protect Chicago Plus" program for hard-hit communities.In a memo sent to staff, Loretto's President and CEO George Miller said he authorized the vaccinations at the request of West Side residents who couldn't leave their jobs at the hotel to get their shots.Miller wrote that the hospital was, "at the time, under the impression that restaurant and other frontline hospitality industry workers were considered 'essential' under" the city's 1B requirements.He said he now understands they were mistaken, after "subsequent conversations with the Chicago Department of Public Health."