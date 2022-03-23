Arts & Entertainment

Naperville teen voices character in Pixar's 'Turning Red'

By Michelle Corless
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville teenager is the voice behind the newest Pixar movie, "Turning Red."

Ava Morse plays Miriam, one of the best friends of the main character, Meilin "Mei" Lee.

Morse has been acting since she was five.

"I started pretty early on, and then essentially started musical theater, and then expanded to on camera and voice over," said Morse.

She says voice acting is different than live acting.

"It's constant improv," said Morse.

Turning Red is streaming now on Disney+.

