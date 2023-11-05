Tyson Foods recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after small metal pieces found in patties

Tyson Foods is voluntarily recalling about 30,000 pounds of its dino-shaped chicken nuggets after some consumers reported finding small metal pieces in their patties.

There has been "one minor oral injury" associated with consumption of the nuggets, according to the USDA.

The recall, announced on Saturday, is for 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen, "fully cooked fun nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties," according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Those bags have a "best if used by date" of September 4, 2024, and were sold in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

There has been "one minor oral injury" associated with consumption of the nuggets, according to the USDA, but no other reports of harm so far.

But officials at the agency said they were concerned consumers may still have bags of the recalled "fun nuggets" in their freezers, and advised anyone who does should discard or return the product immediately.

Tyson advised purchasers and consumers of recalled nuggets to cut the UPC and date code from the packaging and call or text 1-855-382-3101.

Tyson did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comment.

The Arkansas-based company is the world's second-largest meat processor.

