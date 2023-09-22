UAW could expand strike Friday, with workers at Ford Chicago plant potentially joining picket line

UAW members could go on strike at Ford's Chicago assembly plant if the union decides to expand its walkout Friday.

UAW has threatened more strikes at Stellantis, Ford and GM plants without progress in contract negotiations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United Auto Workers are expected to announce Friday if they will expand their strike.

The UAW has threatened to expand the strike unless there's progress in contract negotiations. That means UAW members in Chicago may soon join others in their fight against the big three automakers.

More than 12,000 workers are on strike right now at plants in Missouri, Ohio and Michigan.

About 5,500 local employees could join them Friday morning. As they wait for word, union members here held a rally near the Ford assembly plant on the Southeast Side.

Workers said they want a 40% increase in pay, cost of living adjustments, equal hourly pay for every UAW employee and pensions for all workers.

"They're coming together and making progress, but there's still a wide gap on the economic side and that's our wages, our cost of living allowance and pensions for all and those are the sticking points right now," UAW Local 551 president Chris Pena said.

Ford's CEO told ABC News if the company complied with the demands, it would drive them to bankruptcy.

All three major auto companies have offered a 20 percent pay increase.