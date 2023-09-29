UAW strike: Union to announce if walkout against GM, Stellantis, Ford will expand

The UAW will give an update Friday on if they will expand their strike against GM, Stellantis and Ford as contract negotiations continue.

UAW members at Chicago Ford assembly plant not yet part of strike as contract negotiations continue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The president of the United Auto Workers is expected to make an announcement at Friday morning on if the strike against the Big Three automakers will expand.

The union says President Shawn Fain will make the announcement at 9 a.m. Central time in a video appearance addressing union members. Additional walkouts will take place at noon Friday without serious progress in contract talks, the union said.

The strike began two weeks ago three plants for Ford, General Motors and Stellantis in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri.

Last week, the strike expanded to 38 parts and distribution facilities for GM and Stellantis, including facilities in Naperville and Bolingbrook.

So far, the strike has not expanded to Chicago's Ford plant.

The union is scheduled to meet with GM negotiators Wednesday afternoon, according to two people with direct knowledge of the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.