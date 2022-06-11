uber

Uber's lost and found 2022 report includes tater tots, teeth and slime

'Folks have been more forgetful than ever this year,' the ride-share company says
Gold grills, diplomas & other weird things left in Ubers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Uber has released a list of items that passengers left behind in cars and it includes some truly bizarre things, like tater tots and grandma's teeth.

The ride-share company published its "2022 Lost and Found Index" on June 3, near the end of Mercury in retrograde, which astrologists believe influences forgetfulness, Uber said. The index is based on missing item reports filed by passengers.

Uber's list of the 10 most commonly forgotten items won't surprise anyone. It includes phones, wallets, cameras, keys, vapes and other ordinary things you might carry in your pocket.

Where things get strange is its list of the 50 most unique lost items. Believe it or not, passengers left behind 500 grams of caviar, a bucket of slime, Bernie Sanders fanny pack, 40 chicken nuggets, a pet tortoise, and an urn with a family member's ashes.

Some items are repeatedly found. Uber said 40 riders left behind CPAP machines, 20 lost their gold or diamond-encrusted teeth grills, and more than 50 sports fans left behind jerseys.

Austin, Texas, took the top spot for being the most forgetful city, two years running. Phoenix, Arizona, and Atlanta, Georgia, also made the list. The most forgetful days are Saturday and Sunday, and the most forgetful time is early evening, Uber said.

"Folks have been more forgetful than ever this year. As the world continues to get going again, we look forward to helping return these lost items -- no matter how unique they might be," Lexi Levin Mitchel, senior communications manager at Uber told CNN.

The annual report, which is in its sixth year, aims to remind passengers how to get lost items back using the Uber app.

Using a feature within the app, riders can report items as lost and contact drivers to have them returned. The service costs $15, and covers the driver's time and effort.

Of course, it's up to passengers to decide if tater tots are worth the price.

Please note: The video at the top of this player is from 2018 report
