About $10K in merchandise stolen in West Loop smash-and-grab at Ulta store: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 5:57PM
About $10K in merchandise stolen in Ulta smash-and-grab: CPD
About $10,000 in merchandise was stolen during a smash-and-grab burglary at Ulta Beauty on South Halsted in the West Loop, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Beauty store Ulta became the latest target of a smash-and-grab burglary early Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the store on South Halsted in the West Loop was hit around 3 a.m. You can see lots of broken glass in the video above.

About $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, police said. No one has been arrested.

Another beauty chain, Sephora, said perfume thefts have gotten so bad that it is locking up fragrances at stores nationwide.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the burglary.

