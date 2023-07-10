United Airlines flight diverted to O'Hare after unruly passenger causes 'disturbance'

Some United Airlines passengers are finally at their destination after making an unexpected stop in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some United Airlines passengers are finally at their destination in the Netherlands on Monday after making an unexpected stop in Chicago due to an unruly passenger.

The international flight was heading from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to Amsterdam on Sunday night when the passenger created what United Airlines described as a "disturbance."

United said the plane was diverted to Chicago, where it landed safely at the O'Hare International Airport, and law enforcement took the passenger into custody. The plane then resumed its flight to Amsterdam.

There is no word yet on what the "disturbance" was.