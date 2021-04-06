Careers

United Airlines accepting flight school applications

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- United Airlines is looking for pilots!

The Chicago-based airline plans to train 5,000 new pilots by 2030 and is accepting applications for its flight school Aviate Academy, which expects to enroll 100 students this year.


They've also finalized partnerships with three Historically Black Colleges to identify top talent and recruit them to the Aviate program.

This is part of their new diversity goal for 50-percent of their students to be women and-or People of Color.

"Over the next decade, United will train 5,000 pilots who will be guaranteed a job with United, after they complete the requirements of the Aviate program - and our plan is for half of them to be women and people of color," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "We're excited that JPMorgan Chase has agreed to support our work to diversify our pilot ranks and create new opportunities for thousands of women and people of color who want to pursue a career in aviation."


United said that students who have no flying experience can become a pilot in two months. They can earn money after getting a commercial pilot license within a year and within five years can become a United pilot.

For more information, visit unitedaviate.com.
