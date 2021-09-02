United Center to require proof of COVID vaccine or negative COVID-19 test for all events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- United Center announced Thursday it will require proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend all upcoming events at the venue.The decision affects anyone attending concerts, Bulls or Blackhawks games or any other events at the UC.The decision to implement proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees," a news release said.The entrance process will go into effect for all future events and will remain in place until further notice.As final NBA and NHL health and safety guidelines have yet to be announced, the protocols are still subject to change, and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks may communicate additional details to their fans as the season approaches, the release said.Additional investments have been made to increase air flow within the arena, as well.All arena and team employees will be required to follow the same entry process.