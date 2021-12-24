University of Chicago delays start of winter quarter amid COVID-19 surge

In a tweet, the university said Winter quarter classes for most schools and divisions will now begin on January 10 and move to remote-only instruction for the first two weeks of the quarter.
UChicago is delaying the start of Winter Quarter for most schools and divisions by one week—to Jan 10—and moving to remote-only instruction for the first two weeks of the quarter, with in-person instruction resuming Jan 24. Details: https://t.co/0m41giww6U pic.twitter.com/2RrFA6V78R— The University of Chicago (@UChicago) December 23, 2021
In-person instruction resumes on January 24.
"Delaying the start of the quarter and moving to remote-only instruction for two weeks should allow us to get past the peak of Omicron infections," the university said in an announcement to students.
RELATED: DePaul returns to temporary online schedule amid emerging Omicron variant, potential COVID-19 surge
Earlier this month, DePaul University announced it would temporarily return to an online schedule amid the emergence of the Omicron variant.