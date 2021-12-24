university of chicago

University of Chicago delays start of winter quarter amid COVID-19 surge

Remote-only instruction for 1st 2 weeks of quarter
CHICAGO -- The University of Chicago announced it's delaying the start of it's winter quarter due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet, the university said Winter quarter classes for most schools and divisions will now begin on January 10 and move to remote-only instruction for the first two weeks of the quarter.



In-person instruction resumes on January 24.

"Delaying the start of the quarter and moving to remote-only instruction for two weeks should allow us to get past the peak of Omicron infections," the university said in an announcement to students.

Earlier this month, DePaul University announced it would temporarily return to an online schedule amid the emergence of the Omicron variant.
