River North Supper Club launches Virtual Dinner and a Show

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- River North Supper Club launches Virtual dinner and a Show

Untitled Supper Club in River North is known for its sultry shows and award-winning cuisine.

The club all set in a Prohibition-Era atmosphere.

But like so many other restaurants, Untitled has had to shift to at-home dining and entertainment.

Chief Operating Officer of Atomic Hospitality, Joe Manna, discussed Untitled's new Virtual Dinner and a Show with during an interview with ABC7 Sunday morning.

The menu includes nods to Chicago's Italian community of the 20's and 30's including Arancini and Crab Cakes, Caesar Salad with crispy prosciutto and colatura dressing, housemade Rigatoni with vodka sauce and Cacio e Pepe.

The cabaret-style and burlesque performances are accessible through a QR code placed in each order.

Menu items starts at $12.

The Dinner and a Show will be available each week Wednesday through Sunday via GrubHub, with more delivery platforms to come.
