Inflatable display creates 'Land of Make Believe' in Uptown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We all need a little escape from the struggles of the pandemic, and one Chicago neighborhood has created a "Land of Make Believe" to help residents do just that.Some neighbors in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood put together a big display of balloons to bring a smile to people's faces.Neighbors have donated more than 40 colorful inflatables, including dinosaurs, unicorns, rainbows and flamingoes.The display can be found in the 900 block of W. Agatite Avenue on the North Side.The creator says they hope to add more inflatables closer to Halloween.