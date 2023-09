A local taproom is hosting a benefit concert to support girls sexually abused in Guatemala.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Uptown Taproom is hosting a local fundraiser event this weekend to support girls sexually abused in Guatemala.

Deacon Aaron Caid, with Missio Dei Wrigleyville Church joined ABC 7 Eyewitness Newscast.

Caid was joined by Gariela Morales, with Kids Alive International. It is a non-profit caring for orphans and at-risk children. The Kids Alive benefit concert is Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

People will gather for live music, drinks and a raffle, click here for more information.