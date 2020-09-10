chicago shooting

Burnside shooting leaves USPS mail carrier critically hurt

Bag seen lying on sidewalk near 91st and Ellis crime scene
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A postal worker was shot Thursday morning in Chicago's South Side Burnside neighborhood, authorities have said.

The woman, who works as a United States Postal Service mail carrier, was shot at 91st Street and Ellis Avenue about 11:45 a.m.

Chicago Fire Department officials said she was critically hurt after being shot multiple times.

She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.

After the shooting, mail could be seen scattered on the sidewalk in front of a home on Ellis Avenue.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said postal inspectors were also responding to the incident.
