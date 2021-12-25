chicago shooting

Off-duty USPS worker wounded in Lawndale shooting, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty U.S. Postal Service employee was wounded Friday in a shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side, police said.

It happened around 4:23 p.m. as the 38-year-old female employee was driving eastbound on the 3900 block of W. Harrison Street.

According to Chicago police the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back by an unknown offender.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A USPS spokesperson said postal inspectors are working alongside Chicago police to investigate but could not provide more details.
