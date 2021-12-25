Off-duty USPS worker wounded in Lawndale shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty U.S. Postal Service employee was wounded Friday in a shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side, police said.It happened around 4:23 p.m. as the 38-year-old female employee was driving eastbound on the 3900 block of W. Harrison Street.According to Chicago police the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back by an unknown offender.The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.A USPS spokesperson said postal inspectors are working alongside Chicago police to investigate but could not provide more details.