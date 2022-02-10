localish

30 Unique Valentine's Day Date Ideas

By Rachel Jandak

Don't settle for boring this Valentine's Day! Here are some unique date night ideas to spice things up.

If you're tired of the same old, boring Valentine's Day date ideas, we've got you covered! From Los Angeles to New York, here are 30 of the most unique and fun date ideas that are sure to impress.

LOS ANGELES



Candlelight Concerts
What's more romantic than eating dinner surrounded by thousands of candles and listening to the dulcet tones of a live orchestra? Find a romantic and pandemic-safe concert near you here!
Candlelight is a unique series of magical dining experiences!



Scum and Villainy Cantina
Scum and Villainy Cantina is your friendly neighborhood geek bar nestled in the wretched hive of Hollywood. Inspired by popular drinking establishments from your favorite sci-fi movies, Scum and Villainy is the bar where geeks go to discuss their favorite fandoms while enjoying one-of-a-kind cocktails.
Need a drink after watching Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker?



Glen Ivy Spa Retreat
With 19 pools to choose from, spa treatments galore, and delicious food and drink options, Glen Ivy Spa Retreat in Temescal Valley is a safe and rejuvenating romantic date spot both you and your partner will love.
Glen Ivy Hot Springs reopens with a new outdoor spa experience.



Laguna Beach Zen Trail
Rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul along the Laguna Beach "Pathway to Zen" Trail! Featuring 12 different locations, this 'wellness trail' includes everything from spa treatments to laughter yoga and even aura readings.
Making people feel better is the goal of Pathway to Zen.



NEW YORK



AIRE Ancient Baths
Inspired by the tradition of baths from ancient Roman, Greek and Ottoman civilizations, the AIRE Experience always takes place in restored historical buildings in the center of cities. With plenty of relaxing experiences to choose from, including couples massages and even a wine bath, you'll be transported back in time while experiencing unparalleled relaxation.
AIRE Ancient Baths is a romantic, luxurious oasis in the middle of New York City you just have to experience for yourself!



The Fitting Curve
Find your perfect fit at The Fitting Curve! This boutique provides a safe space for women to find their dream lingerie sets that come in inclusive sizes and a wide range of shades. Not only do they provide expert bra fittings but they also created a private label lingerie line with the goal of making anyone feel luxurious and the best version of themselves!
The Fitting Curve provides a safe space for women to find their dream lingerie set.



Bar Nine
Bar Nine in New York City will have you dancing out of your chairs and singing along at their live music experience like you've never seen! Walk in off the street in Hell's Kitchen for the party of your life.
Party all night long at NYC's original dueling piano bar!



Argentine Tango Academy of New York & New Jersey
With the help of Michael Nadtochi, owner of the Argentine Tango Academy of New York & New Jersey, you and other "tangueros" can take a class to learn the passionate and powerful moves of tango.
With the help of Michael Nadtochi, a professional dance instructor with more than two decades of experience, the group "tangueros" learn passionate and delicate moves of tango in New Jersey.



CHICAGO



Big Mini Putt Club
Sip on signature cocktails or ice-cold draft beers as you try your luck at Chicago's first indoor mini-golf bar! Big Mini Putt Club offers nine holes of fun that rotate monthly, so even if you've already been it's worth making another visit.
Nick Jenkins & Austin Delonge launch Big Mini Putt Club, Chicago's first, indoor 9-hole mini golf course with a full bar.



Munchiez Cereal Bar
From peppermint sticks in pickles to cereal-infused milkshakes, Munchiez Cereal Bar one-stop shop for crazy food combinations you won't get anywhere else!
Munchiez Cereal Bar has so much more than your breakfast favorites.



Starbucks Reserve Roastery
With 5 floors, 40,000 square feet, and enough coffee to keep you awake for weeks the World's Largest Starbucks is the perfect place to take the caffeine lover in your life.
It's a coffee lover's Xanadu! Go inside the almost 40K square feet of the world's largest Starbucks!



Malt Row
Need a drink? Chicago's Malt Row has you covered! Conveniently placed on Ravenswood avenue, you'll find seven breweries and one distillery, all with their own unique offerings.
Need a drink? Ravenswood's Malt Row has got you covered.



PHILADELPHIA



Philadelphia Magic Gardens
The Magic Gardens is one of Philadelphia's most unique hidden gems. Spanning three city blocks, you can stroll through mind-bending mosaics created by the artist Isaiah Zagar in the 60s, using bottles, pieces of pottery, glass, bicycle parts, and much more with the mission to beautify South Street.
Magical mosaics span three city blocks at the mesmerizing hidden gem that is Philadelphia's Magic Gardens.



The Blind Barber
In the back of an unassuming barbershop in Philadelphia, you'll find the secret entrance to one of the city's best speakeasies. Enjoy live DJs, decadent cocktails, and delicious small bites at this romantic date night location.
Barbershop by day, lounge by night. And every cut comes with a cocktail. Are you ready to make an appointment?



Blume
Tired of heading to the same old restaurants? Blume is a refreshing feast for the eyes, as well as the senses! Voted as Philadelphia's 'Most Instagrammable' bars, the décor inside and out will make you want to update your profile pic while you sip on creative and colorful cocktails.
One look inside Blume and it's easy to see why it's so instragram-worthy!



HOUSTON



The Love Lock Bridge
Experience one of Houston's most romantic hidden gems while taking in the city's breathtaking skyline at the Love Lock Bridge! Inspired by the famed Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, couples have left thousands of locks on the Rosemont Bridge, a pedestrian bridge with an unparalleled view of Houston's skyline.
This romantic spot gives Paris a run for its money.



Present Company
Visiting Present Company in Houston is like walking into an urban oasis, complete with lush vibes, stunning décor, and a creative cocktail menu that's hard to beat.
Present Company is a selfie-lover's paradise.



Third Planet
As the oldest privately-owned comic bookstore in Houston, Third Planet has acquired some of the rarest and most sought-after comic books and collectibles. Whether you're a diehard comic book fan or just in the mood for something different, this Houston institution is a must-visit.
Welcome to Third Planet, the oldest privately-owned comic book store in Texas. It's a sci-fi paradise!



Houston Mural Tour
Check out the most Insta-worthy murals in town with this easy-to-use website! Houston Mural Maps shows the locations of over 1,000 murals across the city where you can hold photoshoots or just tour on your own
This new map takes you to the most Instagrammable spots in this town!



SAN FRANCISCO



Trick Dog
San Francisco's Trick Dog bar holds the title of "World's Best Cocktail Menu" with its selection of innovative drinks-but that's not all they're known for! Sales from Trick Dog's semi-annual menus are donated to local charities, with nearly $90,000 given to partnering nonprofits.
Trick Dog in San Francisco gives back with its world-renown cocktail lineup.



U: Dessert Story
Located in San Francisco's Marina District, U: Dessert Story serves up next-level Korean, Japanese, and Thai-inspired desserts you just have to see to believe!
At U :Dessert Story, you can order brunch with a mountain of shaved ice!



Urban Putt San Francisco
This miniature golf course will transport you to a Disney-inspired steampunk fantasyland! Also featuring a full bar and restaurant, this is a perfect date night destination.
Urban Putt is an indoor miniature golf course full of wonders.



The Church of Eight Wheels
Created by the "Godfather of Skate" himself, David G Miles Jr., this unique roller disco draws in guests from all over the Bay Area. Skate the night away under the lights at this fun and unique neighborhood sensation.
Visit the Church of Eight Wheels, San Francisco's ulta cool roller disco!



FRESNO



Autocamp Yosemite
Need to get away from it all? Autocamp makes it easy and safe to enjoy some of the nation's most stunning natural wonders. At Autocamp Yosemite, you and your boo are just a quick drive or hike away from ancient sequoia trees, Tunnel View, the iconic vista of towering Bridalveil Fall, and the granite cliffs of El Capitan and Half Dome.
Autocamp is connecting their guests to the outdoors in a unique way.



Mariposa Coffee Company
Treat the coffee lover in your life to the beautiful natural wonder of Yosemite while enjoying some of America's freshest coffee! For over 30 years, Gerry Caputo and his family have been roasting small-batch coffee for the local community, Yosemite, and all over the world.
This family-owned coffee roasting company is right outside Yosemite!



The Wicked Waffle
Voted the best dessert spot in King's County, The Wicked Waffle is a must-visit for anyone with a sweet tooth! Celebrities like JoJo Siwa and locals alike can't get enough of their Hong Kong-style bubble waffles topped with ice cream, fresh fruit, and anything else your heart desires.
These California twins serve bubble waffles - waffles rolled up into a cone and stuffed with ice cream, candy, and fillings.



RALEIGH



Divine Llama Vineyard
Sip on delicious local-made wine while hanging out with some adorable new friends at Divine Llama Vineyard. Featuring fun activities like llama walks and wine tastings, there's something for everyone at this one-of-a-kind spot.
Divine Llama Vineyard is the largest Llama farm in the Southeast that also doubles as a vineyard!



Elsewhere Museum
This one-of-a-kind museum will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about art! The Elsewhere Museum in nearby Greensboro, North Carolina evolved out of an old thrift store with over 60 years' worth of goods, including works from high-profile artists.
A jaw dropping 60 years of thrift store inventory is now a museum.



Glassblowing Class
Learn glassblowing from a master craftsman at one of North Carolina's most prestigious art schools. Students learn a technique called flameworking, which is sure to bring a spark to any date night!
Make colorful jars and ornaments in this fiery glassblowing class.



Raleigh Beer Garden
With over 397 beers to choose from, the legendary Raleigh Beer Garden holds the Guinness World Record for the most beers on tap! Enjoy an ice-cold brew poured by beer experts who can help you choose the perfect beer for your tastes.
This restaurant holds the Guinness World Record for the most beers on tap!



How are you celebrating Valentine's Day? Tag @Localish on social for a chance to be featured!

