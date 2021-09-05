Quick Tip

Does my vehicle have a recall? How to check for open, unrepaired recalls by vin

By and Ann Pistone
How to check for open, unrepaired vehicle recalls before hitting the road

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is a quick tip to help you check for open and potentially dangerous vehicle recalls.

Checking for recalls should be something at the top of mind as drivers hit the road for Labor Day weekend.

The National Safety Council said you should be checking for those open recalls on your vehicle. The organization said one in five vehicles have unrepaired safety recalls across the country. Around 17% of vehicles in Chicago have open safety recalls in need of repair.

The NSC said vehicle owners can visit ChecktoProtect.org or text "RECALL" to 99724 to see if their vehicle has an open recall and get it repaired for free.
