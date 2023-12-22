Aurora City Council to discuss rules for migrant bus drop-offs

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Friday the Aurora City Council will meet to talk about new rules for bus drop-offs.

Migrants continue to arrive in the Chicago area by bus and now even by plane.

The council will discuss potential new rules that would affect the amount of time needed to notify the city of new arrivals heading to the western suburb.

The council could vote to require at least five days' notice of a bus planning to drop off new arrivals or risk being fined and having the bus impounded.

Organizations sending migrants to Aurora would also have to include a detailed plan of how migrants would be cared for, either temporarily or permanently.

The city said unannounced buses of migrants from Texas began arriving this week.

Chicago approved a similar ordinance recently and a bus was towed just last week.

But now, the city is dealing with planes of migrants arriving from Texas.

The first arrived unexpectedly just this week at O'Hare with more than 100 people on board.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office said this won't be the last either and that more are on the way.

Congressman Chuy Garcia and city leaders are calling on the federal government to provide $5 billion in aid to the five cities receiving the bulk of these migrants from the southern border.