Lynwood police bodycam footage shows alleged package thief hitting officer with car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8672326" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of people lined up for a fundraiser at the popcorn shop where retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams was shot and killed.

LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Bodycam video appeared to capture a driver hitting a south suburban Lynwood police officer with her car, as he tried to arrest her last week.The incident took place about 12:30 p.m. last Friday, after police saw thieves taking packages from porches, according to Lynwood police.Police said officers arrested a man, later identified as 38-year-old Stefan Wisnewski of Monee, and were trying to detain the driver when she accelerated and struck the officer with the vehicle.Megan Rozak, 26, of unincorporated Cook County, was arrested after a chase to the intersection of Torrence Avenue, near Interstate 80. Lansing police also assisted in her arrest.She's been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a police officer.The officer was released from a local hospital after he was treated for injuries.Surrounding communities had also been searching for the pair in connection with similar package-stealing incidents, police said. The man was charged with theft and having a warrant for his arrest.They were transported to Markham for a bond hearing.