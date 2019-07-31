VIDEO: Man steals cell phone out of woman's hand on Red Line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who stole a woman's cell phone right out of her hand as he exited a CTA Red Line train.

Police said the train had just pulled into the Roosevelt station around 3:30 p.m. on July 24 when the theft occurred. The suspect stood near the victim and, when the train stopped, snatched the phone from the victim's hand and left the train car.

The suspect is described as a black man with black hair cut short on the sides, approximately 17 to 21 years old, and was wearing a grey shirt with the word "Adidas" on the front, dark gray sweatpants and white gym shoes.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
