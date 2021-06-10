chicago police department

COPA releases bodycam video of Lawndale police shooting that injured 2 officers, suspect

WARNING: Graphic video
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released dramatic bodycam video of a police shooting in Lawndale last month.

Two Chicago Police officers were shot, and the suspected gunman was also wounded. While everyone survived, the video is disturbing.

Investigators said the officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert, and approached a man they spotted in the area.

In the body camera video, you can see police following the man down an alley. They shout at him to stop, but he keeps walking until he suddenly takes out a gun and fires right at them. The confrontation was caught from a different angle on another officer's body-camera.

Police returned fire and the suspect, who we now know is Bruce Lua, was hit in the leg, but survived. Lua is now charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Both of the injured officers are also okay and were saluted as they left the hospital later that day.

COPA said its investigation is still underway.
More TOP STORIES News