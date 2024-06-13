WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

The Philadelphia Falcons help promote soccer for all

Localish logo
Thursday, June 13, 2024 6:02PM
The Philadelphia Falcons help promote soccer for all
The Philadelphia Falcons was created to make soccer more inclusive. The club is bringing the beautiful game to the LGBTQ+ community creating a safe space for sports and camaraderie

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Falcons was created to make soccer more inclusive.

The club is bringing the beautiful game to the LGBTQ+ community creating a safe space for sports and camaraderie.

The club was founded in 1989. Thirty-five years later it is still kicking with teams for all ages and all genders and all levels of play.

As Philadelphia prepares to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Falcons will be a resource for Pride House Philadelphia, creating an interactive map with LGBTQ+ friendly destinations for guests visiting the city from around the world.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW