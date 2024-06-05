The Philadelphia Tango Festival gets everyone dancing!

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Tango Festival is poetry in motion.

Hundreds of tango enthusiasts gathered on the dance floor, well into the early hours of the morning past 4am.

All in a mutual embrace.

A thousand different dances, for a thousand different people.

And it's all thanks to Meredith Klein.

She's the director of the 12th Philadelphia Tango Festival and co-founder of the Philadelphia Argentine Dance School.

"The theme this year is all about the poetry of the tango embrace," she says. "As dancers, we're not always listening to the lyrics. It's not a choregraphed dance. It's totally improvised, made up in the moment. The only way to do it right is to listen, come together in the moment."

The tango festival offers a series of workshops, classes, nightly social dances, yoga classes, live orchestra concerts and practice sessions.

"It's a difficult dance, a challenging dance," says Kerry Kay of Princeton, N.J. "But that's one of the reasons I love it. It's an indescribable feeling in the room. It's almost like we're all dancing with each other."

For more information about the poetry of tango, visit https://www.philadelphiatangoschool.com.