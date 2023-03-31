Villa Park police are looking for three people who they say tied up a store clerk at the Tobacco Hut on St. Charles Road during an armed robbery.

Villa Park tobacco store clerk tied up during armed robbery, police say; suspect photos released

VILLA PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Villa Park police are looking for three people who they say tied up a tobacco store clerk during an armed robbery.

Police said the crime happened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, at the Tobacco Hut on East St. Charles Road.

According to police, three suspects armed with a handgun came into the store, forced the clerk to the ground and tied him up while they stole cash and merchandise.

They then fled eastbound on St. Charles Road in a brown or bronze GMC Terrain with Illinois temporary dealer plate 7750A, police said.

Police have released surveillance photos of the three suspects.

If you have any information about their identities or the vehicle involved in the armed robbery, call Villa Park police at 630-834-7447 or email police at police@invillapark.com.