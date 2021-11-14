Villa Park police search for suspect in shooting at Safari Land amusement center

1 person shot with non-life threatening injuries, police say
Villa Park search for suspect in shooting at Safari land amusement center; man last seen near Lincoln and Roy

VILLA PARK (WLS) -- Police in Villa Park are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at Safari Land Saturday night.

The Indoor family entertainment center is located at 701 W. North Avenue.

One person was shot with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Villa Park Police Department.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket with white writing, blue jeans, and a black baseball cap was last seen running into the residential area near Lincoln and Roy, according to police.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area and urged anyone with information to call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

