Lake Barrington neighbors host lawnmowing competition: VIDEO

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Lawnmowers, start your engines!

Some competitive neighbors in Lake Barrington are bumping up the stakes for their chores by racing lawn mowers.

The friendly race started as a cure for pandemic-induced cabin fever but is now an annual event. And the competition is fierce! It consists of a 1/10 of a mile distance race with obstacle courses, bunny hills, and even wheelies for the leading spot.