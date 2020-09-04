Health & Fitness

Vitamin D deficiency could be linked to increased risk of COVID-19, University of Chicago researchers say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New research from the University of Chicago shows that a vitamin D deficiency might be linked to an increased risk of getting COVID-19.

Dr. David Meltzer, the study's lead author, said vitamin D deficiency is a common concern in Chicago.

"The fact that Chicago has such a large African American population, Hispanic population, and is located in a northern area where people don't get much sun exposure for most of the year," Dr. Meltzer said. "I think those all mean that there are areas where vitamin D deficiency is more likely here."

The research team looked at nearly 500 patients and said that those who had an untreated vitamin D deficiency were almost twice as likely to test positive for COVID-19.

The researchers said it's important to talk to your doctor before starting to take a supplement, because too much vitamin D can be dangerous.
