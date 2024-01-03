Unincorporated Plainfield landlord accused in fatal stabbing of Muslim boy in court Wednesday

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- An unincorporated Plainfield landlord is due in court, accused in the stabbing death of a six-year-old boy.

Loved ones plan a vigil for the child before court.

Jospeh Czuba will be back in court Wednesday for pretrial and additional discovery as he's facing charges of first degree murder and two counts of hate crime.

Czuba pleaded not guilty last time he was in court. He's accused of killing six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and seriously injuring his mother at their home near south Lincoln Highway in unincorporated Plainfield.

The Will County state's attorney charged the 71-year-old landlord with those two hate crime charges, citing evidence of him stabbing Wadee and his mother because they are Muslim.

They had been renting that apartment unit from him over the last two years.

Czuba was previously denied bond.

A vigil will be held outside the courthouse later Wednesday morning as local faith based organizations plan to remember Wadea Al-Fayoume.