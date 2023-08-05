Thieves ripped an ATM out of the ground at Old Second National Bank on Route 59 in Warrenville, IL.

Thieves rip ATM from ground at Old Second National Bank in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is looking for the thieves who ripped a suburban ATM out of the ground.

It happened on Thursday morning at the Old Second National Bank on Route 59 in Warrenville.

A surveillance camera captured images of the incident.

Authorities said the suspects attached a hook and a chain to the ATM, and then used a stolen white truck to pull it from the ground.

They drove off in a Grey Ford Escape. Officials did not immediately provide further information.