Thieves rip ATM from ground at Old Second National Bank in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is looking for the thieves who ripped a suburban ATM out of the ground.
It happened on Thursday morning at the Old Second National Bank on Route 59 in Warrenville.
A surveillance camera captured images of the incident.
Authorities said the suspects attached a hook and a chain to the ATM, and then used a stolen white truck to pull it from the ground.
They drove off in a Grey Ford Escape. Officials did not immediately provide further information.