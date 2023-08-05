WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Thieves rip ATM from ground at Old Second National Bank in Warrenville

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 5, 2023 3:18AM
Thieves rip ATM from ground at west suburban bank
EMBED <>More Videos

Thieves ripped an ATM out of the ground at Old Second National Bank on Route 59 in Warrenville, IL.

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is looking for the thieves who ripped a suburban ATM out of the ground.

It happened on Thursday morning at the Old Second National Bank on Route 59 in Warrenville.

SEE ALSO | FBI offers $20K reward for information about 'bundled bandits' targeting BMO Harris banks

A surveillance camera captured images of the incident.

Authorities said the suspects attached a hook and a chain to the ATM, and then used a stolen white truck to pull it from the ground.

They drove off in a Grey Ford Escape. Officials did not immediately provide further information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW