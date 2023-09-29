A man is in custody after he went to an office building near Weaver Parkway and Diehl Road with a gun and a hatchet, Warrenville, IL police said.

Man in custody after showing up to former workplace with gun, hatchet in Warrenville: police

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been arrested after a gun and hatchet scare at a west suburban building on Friday morning, police said.

Warrenville police said they were called to a building near Weaver Parkway and Diehl Road at about 11:45 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun and a hatchet.

The man, who used to work at one of the businesses inside, claimed he was owed money.

Police say he managed to get away before officers arrived, but he has since been taken into custody.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 630-393-2131.

Police did not immediately provide further information.