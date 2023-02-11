Crews responding to water main break in Western Springs; shutoff expected: officials

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews are responding to a water main break in a western suburb on Saturday morning, officials said.

The water main break happened at 40th Street and Franklin Avenue in Western Springs. A water shutoff is expected at about 12:30 p.m., and will last until repairs are completed, officials said.

SEE ALSO | Retail operations temporarily halted at main Chicago post office after possible water main break

Public works staff will be distributing information via door hangers at each residence affected by the water shutoff.

Residents in the wider area may experience a change in water color quality due to a disruption in the system, officials said. If water is discolored, residents should run it from a faucet on the lowest level of the house until it runs clear.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the water main break.