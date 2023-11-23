FBI shares photo of suspect wanted in Waukegan bank robbery

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI has asked for the public's help finding a north suburban bank robbery suspect.
Authorities released a photo of the man they're looking for.
Investigators said he's wanted for robbing a Fifth-Third Bank in Waukegan Wednesday.
The robbery happened just before 5 p.m. night at the Green Bay Road branch.
Investigators said the man handed a teller a note, demanding money, and he implied he had a gun.
No one was hurt, police said.
Anyone with information on the suspect should call the police.