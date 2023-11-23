FBI shares photo of suspect wanted in Waukegan bank robbery

The FBI has shared photo of the suspect wanted in bank robbery at Fifth-Third Bank on Green Bay Road in Waukegan Wednesday.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI has asked for the public's help finding a north suburban bank robbery suspect.

Authorities released a photo of the man they're looking for.

Investigators said he's wanted for robbing a Fifth-Third Bank in Waukegan Wednesday.

The robbery happened just before 5 p.m. night at the Green Bay Road branch.

Investigators said the man handed a teller a note, demanding money, and he implied he had a gun.

No one was hurt, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the police.