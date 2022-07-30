Waukegan police launch death investigation after decomposing body found in apartment

Lake County law enforcement is investigating after human remains were found decomposing in a Waukegan apartment.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a decomposing body was found in a Waukegan apartment.

Waukegan police said they were called to an apartment in the 100-block of Drew Lane around 1 p.m. Thursday for a report of a death. Police said the caller had gone into the apartment and found the body.

The body was in a state of decomposition, police said.

The remains are awaiting autopsy and identification police said. No further information about the remains were released.

No further details were immediately available. A death investigation is ongoing.