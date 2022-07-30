WATCH LIVE

Waukegan police launch death investigation after decomposing body found in apartment

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
21 minutes ago
Lake County law enforcement is investigating after human remains were found decomposing in a Waukegan apartment.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a decomposing body was found in a Waukegan apartment.

Waukegan police said they were called to an apartment in the 100-block of Drew Lane around 1 p.m. Thursday for a report of a death. Police said the caller had gone into the apartment and found the body.

The body was in a state of decomposition, police said.

The remains are awaiting autopsy and identification police said. No further information about the remains were released.

No further details were immediately available. A death investigation is ongoing.

