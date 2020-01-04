Waukegan police officers cleared of wrongdoing in death of man in custody

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Waukegan police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after a man died in their custody.

Newly released bodycam videos shows the events of June 28, 2019 when officer arrested Avion Cotton.

RELATED: Man dies after ingesting unknown substance during arrest in Waukegan, police say

Cotton died in the hospital after running from officers and swallowing cocaine laced with fentanyl.

In June, officials said in his autopsy report he showed "no signs of physical trauma."

RELATED: Autopsy report shows 'no sign of physical trauma' on man who died in Waukegan police custody, officials say

The autopsy did reveal "multiple bags containing a white rock-like substance were found in his stomach and esophagus", according to officials.

Friday the Lake County, Illinois, State's Attorney said the officers did not violate any laws and said the investigation is closed.
