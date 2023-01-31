3 hospitalized in Waukegan apartment complex fire

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters braved frigid temperatures fighting flames at an apartment complex in Waukegan.

The fire was at 520 North Genesee Street in Waukegan.

Firefighters encountered two frozen hydrants and tenants were forced into the cold. One man was seen only wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

"We had 12 different departments out here," Fire Chief Gregg Paiser said. "We had seven engines, three ladder trucks, a rescue squad, and finally ambulances here. And again, due to the extreme cold. We had extra crews here to help out."

Three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Officials said the four-story building has approximately 50 units, with about four of the units damaged.