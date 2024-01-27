Waukegan officer injured, 2 suspects treated for overdose after police chase, crash

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are in custody and an officer is injured after a stolen vehicle investigation led to a chase and crash in the northern suburbs on Saturday.

Waukegan police said it happened in the 3300 block of Grand Avenue. When officers got close to the vehicle, it drove away, hitting other vehicles.

As police chased the vehicle, its female driver struck an officer with the open passenger car door, knocking him to the ground. The officer suffered injuries to his elbow and was treated at a local hospital.

Two people are in custody, but were taken to the hospital to be treated for an overdose. Both are now in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not immediately provide further information.