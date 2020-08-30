Waukegan police release image of SUV possibly linked to teen's deadly shooting

deadly shooting

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Waukegan police are looking for a dark-colored SUV that may be linked to the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

A Waukegan police officer was near a parking lot in the 700-block of North Green Bay Road about 9:45 p.m. Friday when the officer heard a scream. Seconds later, the officer heard gunshots.

At the same time, 911 calls began to come in about a person shot in the area.

The officer then found a person who appeared to have been shot. The 15-year-old Waukegan boy died on the scene, police said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. The teen has not yet been publicly identified.

The case is considered an open and active homicide investigation.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and no one is currently in custody, police said.

Witnesses in the area reported a dark-colored SUV, possibly blue, leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's "Tip-Line" at 847-360-9001.
